One shot on Fort Carson in a pellet gun incident

FORT CARSON, Colorado — A Fort Carson soldier sustained minor injuries after being shot by a pellet gun on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8:15 pm on the post in the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division area.

The soldier who was shot received minor injuries and was treated at Evans Army Community hospital and later released.

Fort Carson Military police secured the area and conducted a search, neither the shooter nor the weapon was located.

Fort Carson is asking that anyone with information report to the CID tip line.

