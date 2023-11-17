One of Pueblo's east side bridges is in desperate need of repairs

PUEBLO — An important bridge on Pueblo's east side needs repair. The City of Pueblo and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) plan to put more than $150,000 into repairing the 8th Street bridge over Dry Creek.

City Public Works says the bridge isn't in immediate danger, but it does need improvements in different areas, such as the pavement, rails, and the wood that supports the bridge.

"As a pathway, this particular corridor gets the pedestrians and bicycles, particularly off of the busy 4th Street corner, but it still provides a connection across the Mountain Creek and I-25 into downtown," said Andrew Haynes with Pueblo Public Works.

The City Council plans to vote on this project at the end of the month. If the money is approved by City Council, Public Works plans to start the improvement project in early spring.

The 8th Street bridge in Pueblo isn't the only bridge in Southern Colorado that may need repairs. Back in August, News5 Investigates Reporter Megan Cloherty looked at Southern Colorado's 25 bad bridges, and why they haven't been fixed.

To stay up to date on the proposal to the City Council, visit Pueblo City Council's Website.

