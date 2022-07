COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and a second is in the hospital following a shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Sinton Road, near I-25 and Fillmore, at around 7:15 p.m.

Major Crimes is on the scene. No suspect information has been released, nor have police said what led up to the shooting.

Watch News 5 at 10 and News 5 Today for updates.