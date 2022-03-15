Officials hopeful Kings Soopers shooting suspect will be deemed competent to stand trial

DENVER — Officials from the state mental health hospital informed the court that the suspect in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting is still not competent to proceed to trial, but they are hopeful that he will eventually be deemed to do so.

In an order filed Friday in Boulder County District Court, Judge Ingrid Bakke wrote that a hearing on Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental competency scheduled for Tuesday has been vacated because the defendant remains incompetent.

Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges in connection with the March 22, 2021 shooting. He was ordered to be evaluated during preparations for the trial but has been deemed unfit during subsequent hearings.

However, in Friday’s order, Judge Bakke wrote that Colorado Mental Health Institute indicated “there is a substantial probability that he will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications.”

The next progress report is scheduled for April 15. If Alissa’s status remains the same, a hearing will be rescheduled for 90 days out from that date.