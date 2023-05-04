North Shore Marina set to reopen at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colorado — With the weather warming up, a popular spot at Lake Pueblo State Park is preparing for a busy season.

The North Shore Marina closed late last year because of electrical problems, and many had to move their belongings from their docked boats following the closure.

After the state of Colorado fixed those issues, the O'Neil Group Company took over marina operations in November. The group put in improvements like upgrading the marina shop and making a club house that can be used as an events space.

"Its great to be open, its great to see all the old boaters coming back, we have a ton of new boaters coming in most of our slips are filled up for the year so it looks like it is going to be a fun season," said Dan Allen, Marina Manager.

The improvements cost about $100,000. One of the groups long term plans for the marina include improving the docks.

