Colorado Parks and Wildlife cuts off power to North Shore Marina

PUEBLO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shut down power to North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo Wednesday afternoon over safety concerns.

The decision to turn off the power came immediately and suddenly after Colorado Parks and Wildlife learned of major electrical compliance issues. An independent electrician hired to review the North Shore Marina wiring system found it dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code.

“We recognize this is a huge inconvenience for the vendor and the customers of the North Shore Marina, but we can’t risk anyone being electrocuted,” said Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo park manager.

“The electrician alerted us that there is an imminent threat of electrocution to boat owners, their guests, and park visitors in the water near the marina due to the lack of Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter protection on some of the marina’s electrical circuits.”

The cutting of power will affect around 700 boats that are currently stored in the marina as well as impact the marina's fueling station, bathrooms, wastewater systems, and the marina store.

The main concern is the lack of ground fault circuit interrupters, examples of these are the outlets located in bathrooms and are required anywhere outlets are near water. Designed to immediately disconnect the power if an electrical device were to fall into the water preventing electrocution and death.

Marinas are also required to have interrupters to protect against the mixing of electricity of boats connected to a marina or dock power supply with the lake water preventing electrocution of boaters, swimmers, and anyone near or in the water.

“There are a number of boats that connect to the marina’s power supply while docked,” Stadterman said. “Before the review by the electrician, we were unaware of the lack of circuit interrupters in the electric circuits at the marina. Now that we know, we must act in the interest of protecting human health and safety. We urge all boat owners to immediately contact the vendor to get more information about the status of their boats.”

There is currently no word as to when the issue will be resolved.

