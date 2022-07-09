Neighbors finding ways to beat the heat in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more buildings and less vegetation, Southeast Colorado Springs is considered an urban heat island. That means it gets warmer there, then other parts of the city.

On Friday, neighbors in that area were finding ways to beat the heat, and those high temperatures will stay throughout the weekend.

One of the ways is heading to the local libraries apart of the Pikes Peak Library District.

“When we can't go outside because it's hot or there's no playgrounds, we just come here. This is the second library we've been to this week,” said Jennie De Vos, a parent who took her son to the library on Friday. “It's hot and they have lots of cool activities for the kids to do, and he likes books.”

Tess Warren is the library manager at Ruth Holley Library in eastern Colorado Springs. There were plenty of visitors there mid-afternoon on Friday.

“We do see more people coming in when it's hot, and our AC is cranked way up and we're trying to bring people in,” said Warren. “I think it has a lot to do with just getting stir crazy, sitting in the house. It's hot outside, and you don't want to be out there in the heat.”

The library is welcoming residents with a kids play corner, a teen zone, a computer area and study room. Plus there’s a Summer Adventure Program which is encouraging kids up to 18 years old, to read.

On Friday, it was also busy at the Deerfield Hills Community Center in Southeast Springs. One of the main attractions is the spray ground.

“It can be hot in Colorado Springs during the summer. We’re really lucky here to have a lot of different splashing ground spray grounds like this,” said Vanessa Zink with the city. “They see 25,000 or so visitors over three months here at this spray ground, so it can be well attended.”

There are two spray grounds in Colorado Springs, one at Venezia Park and Deerfield Hills. Both are free.

There are two water fountains that kids can play in, including Uncle Wilber in Acacia Park and Julie Penrose in America the Beautiful Park. Both are downtown and free. More information can be found here.

There are also several pools operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Those who’d like to swim must pay a fee. More information can be found here.

Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is free for lake swimming. Prospect and Quail Lakes require permits, and are used for non-motorized use like paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking. Prospect Lake can also be used for motorized used. More information can be found here.

