National Cyber Security Day; How one business bounced back from a hack

COLORADO SPRINGS — As National Cyber Security Day, today is a day to bring awareness to businesses on how they can protect their systems. In today’s world, the chances of getting hacked are extremely high. A hack occurs every 39 seconds according to Security Magazine.

According to Fortune, 66 percent of businesses do not believe they could recover from a hack. The most important thing businesses can do is protect themselves by educating their employees and clients on what a hack looks like. Pop-ups that are very strange on your computer, emails that are phishing in nature, when people create new social media accounts for you and you do not know how that happened and your email suddenly being moved to a trash folder without you knowing how it happened, these are all signs that you have been hacked. One business in Colorado Springs recently had a client encounter a hacking situation and has fully recovered. Here is what they had to say.

“This time they called it into their cyber liability insurance and for them, this is all the peace of mind that they needed. Immediately they had a team of investigators who would data mind all the data, figure out what’s going on, find out where their breach had happened, close those holes, get that person out of the system, change the passwords, for this company it was very small so they didn’t have an internal IT, they paid for IT,” said Heather McBroom, Founder of Precision Services, Inc. Precision Insurance Services.

“And I think as the education gets out there, I think as consumers start to push back and say, “No, this is not okay.” If you suffered a breach, you need to protect my data then we are going to see more and more people that are willing to take those steps and take the extra protection for cyber liability insurance or the IT management services.”

If you think you’ve been hacked, tell your company right away and make sure your business does something before the damage worsens.

You should also change your passwords, and security questions and set up two-step verification.