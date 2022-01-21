National blood shortage sparks call to lift donor restrictions for gay, bisexual men

COLORADO SPRINGS — The national blood shortage is sparking calls for the FDA to make changes to who can donate.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet along with 21 lawmakers in Congress is urging the FDA to lift donor restrictions for gay and bisexual men.

Restrictions stem from the height of the aids crisis in the 1980s. It started as a ban that eventually eased to allow them to donate if they remained celibate for three months.

"As a gay man, I just found out about it two years ago. A friend of mine, we were talking about donating blood, and he mentioned he couldn't because he was gay and I was like this is absurd," said Brandon Flanery.

He is also gay and was surprised that the policy still existed.

"I couldn't believe it was actually true. I did research and yes it is. As a gay man that is afraid of needles, it doesn't matter to me because I'm not going to give blood but it feels very archaic, especially with technology nowadays," said Flanery.

"I've gone to donate blood, and I've got denied because I'm transgender," said Lauryn Hogan.

Hogan says she was denied because of the hormones needed for her transition.

"It made me feel like I was less than human. That I was discriminated against because of who I was," said Hogan.

Now lawmakers are calling for an end to the policy. In a letter, they said it discriminates against members of the LGBTQ+ community, and given the advances in blood screening and safety technology it is not scientifically sound. It goes on to say that with the increased uptake of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which significantly reduces the likelihood of contracting HIV, many more gay and bisexual men are aware of their HIV status and are taking steps to eliminate their personal risk.

"It is outdated and discriminatory, especially since they do test all blood donations before use. It just really seems like it's time to get rid of that ban, especially since there is such a shortage right now," said Darrel Vigil, Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Health Network.

The Colorado Health Network has a large HIV prevention program that helps communities prevent the spread of the virus.

"We use rapid tests in our organization, and you get results within one minute. Some of our offices use the Alere test which takes a little longer but it detects HIV one week sooner. Most tests won't detect it if you've just been exposed within days or sometimes a week or more. You really want to make sure you're testing frequently if someone has been exposed or potentially exposed," said Vigil. "I recall back in the early 90s going in for an HIV test myself. They gave you a number because it was anonymous

testing and it was a week so all week you were wondering if you were HIV positive or not. Then you would go in the following week and give you your results. We have really come a long way with HIV testing. Today's tests are over 99 percent accurate, about 99. something for the HIV tests that we use today," said Vigil.

Vigil says the policy is preventing a large group of individuals from helping the shortage.

"If someone is in treatment and care and they are HIV positive, they can get their viral load at an undetectable level. I think PREP combined with U=U, which is a federal campaign that means undetectable means untransmittable, it's virtually impossible for HIV transmission to take place. It's important folks get tested regularly, and if they are HIV positive, get into treatment and care right away so they can work on getting that viral load to undetectable," said Vigil.

For more information on prevention resources and services, visit the Colorado Health Network website. LGBTQ+ community members interested in support can email transfigurez@gmail.com.

“Vitalant (‘Vye-TAL-ent’) is dedicated to welcoming as many donors as possible to contribute to a safe blood supply. We are at the forefront of donor eligibility research that informs potential changes to donation policies established by the FDA.



Vitalant, OneBlood and the American Red Cross are partnering on the ADVANCE Study, Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility, focused on the FDA’s donor deferral policy for men who have sex with men – or MSM as it is commonly referred. The current MSM policy prohibits a man who has had sex with another man from donating blood for three months following the most recent sexual contact.



The ADVANCE Study is a first step in providing data that will help the FDA determine if a blood donor history questionnaire based on individual risk would be as effective as a time-based deferral in reducing the risk of HIV. Questions on the donor history questionnaire help to determine a possible recent behavioral exposure that could lead to a ‘window period’ for detection of infection, meaning a potential donor may be in the early stages of infection when the virus is present below detectable levels in the donation. During the ‘window period,’ the infection may not be detectable by laboratory testing but may still be transmitted to others by a blood transfusion.



The ADVANCE Study is designed to assess if new questions related to behaviors are effective in distinguishing between MSM who may have recently become infected with HIV and those who do not have HIV infection. Depending on the findings, the additional questions may be added to the donor history questionnaire in the future.



The study is halfway toward its goal of enrolling 2,000 participants across eight cities: Washington D.C., San Francisco, Orlando, New Orleans/Baton Rouge, Miami, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Gay and bisexual men who are 18 to 39 years old are encouraged to see if they meet the eligibility criteria at ADVANCEstudy.org.”



ADVANCE Study Lead Investigator and Vitalant Research Institute’s Vice President of Research and Scientific Programs Dr. Brian Custer