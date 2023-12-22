Music teacher and former bus driver pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

EL PASO COUNTY — A former music teacher and bus driver in Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to multiple charges including sexual assault on a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this month, 69-year-old Robert Henry Gordon pleaded guilty to the following charges:



sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

unlawful sexual contact

enticement of a child

Gordon was a former music teacher at First United Pentecostal Church in Security. He was also a bus driver for Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 from 2005 to 2006 and for Widefield School District 3 from 2005 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012.

Gordon was arrested in April after the parents of a 14-year-old found inappropriate text messages between Gordon and their child. The child was interviewed and evidence was taken.

Gordon was also sentenced to 20 years to life in the Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program.

News5 has obtained court documents for three previous cases involving Gordon. In a 2011 jury trial, he pleaded not guilty to multiple felony child sexual assault charges. The arrest affidavit details Gordon had allegedly sexually abused two different boys while they were staying the night at Gordon's house. Gordon was found not guilty of the charges of abuse.

WATCH: MUSIC TEACHER FACED SEX ASSAULT CHARGES PREVIOUSLY

Music teacher faced sex assault charges previously

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of harboring a runaway child. Court documents show he served a deferred sentence ending in 1999 and had to complete public service hours.

Gordon was back in court for a 2012 jury trial on sexual abuse charges for allegations dating back to 2001. The victim, in that case, told investigators he was 12 years old when he and Gordon formed a friendship that turned into a sexual relationship.

In the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim said he had stayed overnight at Gordon's house multiple times. The alleged victim said their relationship started out by watching pornography together and over time led to sexual activity. Gordon was found not guilty on charges of sexual abuse by a jury in 2012.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.