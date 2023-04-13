Colorado Springs music teacher and bus driver arrested on sexual assault charges

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on sexual assault charges according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and detectives are looking for more victims.

According to deputies with the SVU unit of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office 58-year-old Robert Henry Gordon was arrested on Wednesday, on charges of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact, and enticement of a child and is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail with no bond.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest comes after the parents of a 14-year-old boy found inappropriate texts allegedly sent from Gordon to the victim. The parents of that boy reported the texts to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office prompting an investigation by detectives that led to Mr. Gordon's arrest.

The sheriff's office says that Gordon reportedly serves as a music teacher at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security, Colorado. News5 has reached out to the church for comment but has not heard back at this time if Gordon is employed.

Gordon also served as a bus driver with multiple school districts in El Paso County in the past according to deputies. News5 has confirmed that Gordon was employed with District 3 as a bus driver in the past.

This remains an active investigation with possible additional victims. If you have any information about this case or are a victim related to this case, please call the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 719-520-7777 and a Detective will reach out to you.

Editors Note: KOAA5 and its parent company E.W. Scripps as the standard protocol will not post mugshots unless police are actively seeking other victims and or searching for a suspect. That is why the mugshot is pictured in this article.

