More Spanish-speaking families seeking assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crossfire Ministries operates a thrift store and food pantry in Colorado Springs and says they've seen an increase in Spanish-speaking families asking for assistance.

The nonprofit says that they've been struggling to help translate for the people coming in and that translation apps have been ineffective for them.

They're asking bilingual volunteers in the community to help them with translating. You can help by emailing the Volunteer Coordinator with Crossfire at volunteer@crossfireministries.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.