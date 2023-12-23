More convenient ways to charge electric vehicles coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo will soon have a more convenient way to charge electric vehicles (EV). The Public Works Director says the city is in the process of getting four portable EV chargers.

Two of the chargers will be for City Government, while the other two will be for public use. The project will cost more than $300,000, with about half of that being paid by the state.

"With this particular technology being resilient in case of a power outage, that's very important," said Andrew Hayes, the Pueblo Public Works Director. "Plus, it's solar, and so there's no energy cost associated with this solution. It's a great win."

The portable chargers recharge with solar energy, and the city hopes to have them by early next year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.