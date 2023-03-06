Watch Now
Missing 21-year-old identified as body found on Highway 67 Friday

Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 17:15:35-05

TELLER COUNTY, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man found on Highway 67 Friday afternoon.

On Monday, March 6th the Teller County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the body found was identified by the Teller County Coroner's Office as 21-year-old Eduardo Castaneda.

Eduardo Castaneda was reported missing on Friday, March 3rd.

Eduardo was last seen Monday, February 27th, 2023 in the area of Woodland Park between 2 a.m. - 3 a.m.

This is still an ongoing investigation into a suspicious body.
