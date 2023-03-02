Highway 67 reopened following the discovery of a body, suspicious death investigation is underway

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office reported that Highway 67 was closed until further notice Thursday afternoon following the discovery of a body.

Highway 67 is now back open according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The office tweeted that HWY 67 was closed south of Highway 24 between Divide and Cripple Creek.

Highway 67 South from Highway 24 in Divide to Cripple Creek is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 2, 2023

News5 confirmed that Colorado State Patrol was responding to the scene to manage traffic. Their response was requested as a body was found at the scene.

Teller County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on this investigation.

Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported that a suspicious death investigation was underway following the discovery of the body.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

