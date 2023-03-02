Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Highway 67 reopened following the discovery of a body, suspicious death investigation is underway

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:17:42-05

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office reported that Highway 67 was closed until further notice Thursday afternoon following the discovery of a body.

Highway 67 is now back open according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The office tweeted that HWY 67 was closed south of Highway 24 between Divide and Cripple Creek.

News5 confirmed that Colorado State Patrol was responding to the scene to manage traffic. Their response was requested as a body was found at the scene.

Teller County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on this investigation.

Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported that a suspicious death investigation was underway following the discovery of the body.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards