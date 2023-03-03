CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — Have you seen Eduardo "Lalo" Castaneda?

Eduardo Castaneda is a 21-year-old male missing out of Cripple Creek, Colorado.

Eduardo was last seen Monday, February 27th, 2023 in the area of Woodland Park between 2 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Eduardo is 6'1" weighs 165 lbs and has black hair, he was last seen wearing an Addidas Sweater and sweatpants.

If you have seen Eduardo or please call 719-413-3092 or 719-360-7695.

