McDonald's says onions linked to E. coli outbreak are from Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a press release from McDonald's, they say the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the slivered onions from a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs are the “likely source of contamination.”

McDonald's notes approximately 900 of their restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, and portions of other states received slivered onions from the Colorado Springs facility.

As we've reported, the following restaurants pulled onions from their menu as a precaution:



Illegal Pete's

KFC

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

News5 reached out to the Colorado Springs Taylor Farms facility. They sent us the following statement:

"As a family-owned business we take pride in providing safe, healthy fresh foods to people every day. It saddens us to see the illnesses and affected individuals and families from the current E. coli O157:H7 outbreak. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals and their families impacted. Our priority remains the health and safety of our consumers. We have preemptively recalled yellow onions from our Taylor Farms Colorado facility that were sent to select foodservice customers. We continue to work with CDC and FDA who are investigating [cdc.gov] the source of the outbreak. All Taylor Farms products in the market today are safe to consume." Taylor Farms

We also have new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on the number of people affected by this outbreak.

The agency says at least 75 people have gotten sick in 13 states. Of those, 22 people have been hospitalized and one person who lived in western Colorado has died.

Covering Colorado One dead after E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's in Colorado James Gavato

