McDonald's E.coli outbreak has officially ended according to CDC

COLORADO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced that the E. coli outbreak from McDonald's Quarter Pounders has officially ended.

On October 24, 75 people were reported to be infected across 13 states. That number shot up to 104 people as of November, 14.

Health organizations were able to trace the outbreak back to slivered onions that the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs distributed.

McDonald's North America Chief Impact Officer Michael Gonda and Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña released this statement following the announced ending of the outbreak.

"To our franchisees and restaurant teams: thank you for your focus and commitment to living our values as we made sure to take every step to respond to this issue."



"The process to reach this point has at times felt long, challenging and uncertain. But it is critical that public officials examine every possible angle, and we are deeply grateful that they moved quickly to identify and, in partnership with McDonald’s, contain the issue. We’d like to thank them once again."



"Federal and state officials have repeatedly said that our immediate actions in October made any risk to the public “very low,” and the risk has remained very low since then."

The onions were voluntarily recalled by Taylor Farms on October, 22, but the CDC and FDA advise restaurants and sellers to refrain from using the recalled onions from the facility.





