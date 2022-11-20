Colorado Healing Fund activated in wake of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Right now, the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated after a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The fund provides the safest way for people to donate and makes sure that the funds go to the victims and their families.

You can donate online by visiting their website.

The fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders. The organization partners with the Colorado Crisis Education Network, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's office upon the creation of the non-profit.

