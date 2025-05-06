Manitou Springs switching over to second water storage tank due to rainfall

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Following ongoing rainfall, the City of Manitou Springs has paused operations at the water treatment plant and switched over to the newly completed second water storage tank to continue providing safe and reliable water to the community.

Covering Colorado Manitou Springs receives over a million dollars for Mesa Water Storage Tank Ashleigh Quintana

The city says the transition maintains water availabilty and demonstrates the importance and cost-effectiveness of the infrastucture.

“We’re very fortunate to have the new tank online,” said Denise Howell, City Administrator of Manitou Springs. “It’s proving to be a vital resource that allows us to maintain operations and reduce costs during challenging conditions.”

The City of Manitou Springs says they are actively monitoring the following:



water quality

stormwater infrastructure

roadway conditions across the community

The city says, at this time, no flooding has been reported. They say the Public Works Street Division does storm drain cleaning and maintenance throughout the year.

According to the city, community members are encouraged to take the following flood prepardness steps:



avoid walking or driving through floodwaters

ensure gutters and drains on your property are clear

know multiple exit routes from your neighborhood

prepare an emergency kit with water, medication and important documents

sign up for Peak Alerts

If you see an urgent weather-related issue in Manitou Springs, you can call the following numbers:

urgent weather-related issues: (719)685-2557

urgent Public Services’ needs (e.g., roads, drainage): (719)492-0058

urgent water or sewer issues: (719)492-1970

routine or non-urgent requests: (719)685-2573

Community members are also urged to do the following:

stay alert

remain cautious

follow official city communication channels for the latest updates



The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

___





Former Air Force Academy instructors speak out against proposed civilian cuts Though no final decisions have been made, it's worth noting that service members who retire and then teach at the Academy are considered civilian instructors. Former Air Force Academy veterans are speaking out against proposed cuts to civilian staff

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.