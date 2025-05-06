Manitou Springs switching over to second water storage tank due to rainfall

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Following ongoing rainfall, the City of Manitou Springs has paused operations at the water treatment plant and switched over to the newly completed second water storage tank to continue providing safe and reliable water to the community.
Covering Colorado
Manitou Springs receives over a million dollars for Mesa Water Storage Tank
The city says the transition maintains water availabilty and demonstrates the importance and cost-effectiveness of the infrastucture.
“We’re very fortunate to have the new tank online,” said Denise Howell, City Administrator of Manitou Springs. “It’s proving to be a vital resource that allows us to maintain operations and reduce costs during challenging conditions.”
The City of Manitou Springs says they are actively monitoring the following:
- water quality
- stormwater infrastructure
- roadway conditions across the community
The city says, at this time, no flooding has been reported. They say the Public Works Street Division does storm drain cleaning and maintenance throughout the year.
According to the city, community members are encouraged to take the following flood prepardness steps:
- avoid walking or driving through floodwaters
- ensure gutters and drains on your property are clear
- know multiple exit routes from your neighborhood
- prepare an emergency kit with water, medication and important documents
- sign up for Peak Alerts
If you see an urgent weather-related issue in Manitou Springs, you can call the following numbers:
- urgent weather-related issues: (719)685-2557
- urgent Public Services’ needs (e.g., roads, drainage): (719)492-0058
- urgent water or sewer issues: (719)492-1970
- routine or non-urgent requests: (719)685-2573
Community members are also urged to do the following:
- stay alert
- remain cautious
- follow official city communication channels for the latest updates
The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different
language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.
Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:
1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications
2. Select Preferred Language
3. Add Peak Alerts
___
Former Air Force Academy instructors speak out against proposed civilian cuts
Though no final decisions have been made, it's worth noting that service members who retire and then teach at the Academy are considered civilian instructors.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.