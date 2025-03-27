Manitou Springs receives over a million dollars for Mesa Water Storage Tank

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs is receiving over a million dollars for the restoration of the city's 2-million-gallon Mesa Water Storage Tank.

A $577,726 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will be used for the project, as well as an additional $622,274 from the City's Drinking Water Revolving Loan.

The project costs 1.2 million dollars.

According to the city, the project is going to "extend the life of the original Mesa Tank" to ensure that it provides clean drinking water to residents, supports fire protection, and maintains reliability.

Watch How Manitou Springs Has Continue To Work on Improving Water Reliability

Work on the original tank will include;



Replacement of interior and exterior coatings

Repairs or replacement of corroded piping and structural supports

Installation of updated venting and access manways for safer inspections

Installation of fall protection for operational staff

The city will have to drain the Mesa Water Storage Tank during rehabilitation, so another Mesa Water Tank will be used starting in May 2025 to make sure there are no service interruptions. The temporary tank will only hold 1.1 million gallons.

This project was funded by grants, and the city assures residents that it will "move forward with no cost to Manitou Springs residents."

Work is expected to begin in August 2025 and will be completed by June 2026.





