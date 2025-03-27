Manitou Springs receives over a million dollars for Mesa Water Storage Tank

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs is receiving over a million dollars for the restoration of the city's 2-million-gallon Mesa Water Storage Tank.
A $577,726 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will be used for the project, as well as an additional $622,274 from the City's Drinking Water Revolving Loan.
The project costs 1.2 million dollars.
According to the city, the project is going to "extend the life of the original Mesa Tank" to ensure that it provides clean drinking water to residents, supports fire protection, and maintains reliability.
Watch How Manitou Springs Has Continue To Work on Improving Water Reliability
Work on the original tank will include;
- Replacement of interior and exterior coatings
- Repairs or replacement of corroded piping and structural supports
- Installation of updated venting and access manways for safer inspections
- Installation of fall protection for operational staff
The city will have to drain the Mesa Water Storage Tank during rehabilitation, so another Mesa Water Tank will be used starting in May 2025 to make sure there are no service interruptions. The temporary tank will only hold 1.1 million gallons.
This project was funded by grants, and the city assures residents that it will "move forward with no cost to Manitou Springs residents."
Work is expected to begin in August 2025 and will be completed by June 2026.
Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break
Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs!
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.