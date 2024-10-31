Manitou Springs Library to close temporarily starting Friday, November 1

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Library will be closed temporarily starting Friday, according to the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD).

The temporary closure is so staff can prepare to move it back to its original location in Old Colorado City. It moved from the Carnegie Library to the Manitou Springs Library in March 2021 because of ADA compliance issues with the historic building.

Covering Colorado Historic Manitou Springs landmark to receive a significant and needed upgrade Aidan Hulting

The newly renovated Carnegie Library building is scheduled to open in early 2025.

WATCH: Manitou Springs Carnegie Library Restoration gets $1,000 donation

For details on what to do if you've checked out books from the Manitou Springs Library or have holds, visit PPLD's website.

___





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.