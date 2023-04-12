Historic Manitou Springs landmark to receive a significant and needed upgrade

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — A historic Manitou Springs building will be receiving a much-needed and anticipated remodel. The historic Manitou Springs Carnegie Library will be undergoing renovations to fix many issues that led to the building's closure in the first place.

What started as a grassroots effort in 2015 by a group of volunteers is one step closer to reality, as the Manitou Springs City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, March 21st to approve Major Development Plan for the Carnegie Library and on Wednesday, April 5 the Historic Preservation Commission gave unanimous approval for the Material Change of Appearance Certification for the Carnegie Library.

The Carnegie Library was built in 1905 following a $60,000 donation from Andrew Carnegie himself.

The library closed to the public in March 2020 following multiple ADA compliance issues, making it inaccessible to those with mobility-related disabilities. Three years later the library is one step closer to reopening and adding additional expansions.

“I am absolutely thrilled that our iconic Carnegie Library has been approved for renovation and expansion. The design is incredible and a tribute to the hard work and collaboration by the city, citizens, the architect, the Pikes Peak Library District, and other collaborators,” said Mary Pulvermacher, a member of the Preserve and Renew Our Carnegie Library Task Force. “The City can now move expeditiously to groundbreaking, construction, and ribbon cutting, thereby achieving unprecedented access to enrichment and growth for ALL our citizens, as well as visitors to our lovely city.”

A total of 2,950 square foot addition will be added to the building's current 3,486 square foot footprint. The addition will be built into the elevated plot of land to the north of the property and built into the ground to minimize the impact of the building view from the street. An open space will be on top of the subterranean section to allow for park space for the community as pictured below.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.7 million, and currently, the city has $1.8 million secured for the project.

Current funding is composed of the combination of private funding, Manitou Arts, Culture, & Heritage (MACH) Funding, and City Funding, minus the design expenses broken down below:

City Funding: ~$1,500,000

MACH Funding: ~$240,000

Private Funding: ~$370,000

Design Expenses: ~($270,000)

The city says it is actively seeking grants, further private funding, and other funding methods to help reach a total cost of ~$3.7 Million. You can learn more about the Carnegie Library project here.

The city is actively seeking donations and if you would like to help you can do so here.

