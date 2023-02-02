Manitou Springs launches 'Citizens Academy' to encourage engagement in local government

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — People who live in Manitou Springs will soon have the opportunity to peel back the curtain and see how their local government works.

If you are a resident who has been wondering things like where the city's water comes from, how it gets to you, or how the city budget is decided. All of these questions and more will be answered with the city's new civic engagement program.

It's called the Manitou Springs Citizens Academy and offers residents a free and accessible way to learn more about Manitou Springs' local government structure and functions.

“The Manitou Springs Citizens Academy is a free opportunity for community members to get beneath the surface of their local government, and learn hands-on what exactly the City of Manitou Springs does.” Said Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham, “In each class, City staff and/or elected officials will provide an in-depth look at various functions of our local government, and how it works. This won’t only be big presentations, there will be facility tours, interactive activities, and face-to-face time with department directors.”

There are a total of 20 spots available for the Manitou Springs Citizens Academy with the application deadline being by the end of the day March 1st, 2023. Selection of the applicants will be announced by March 8th.

TO APPLY FOR THE MANITOU SPRINGS CITIZENS ACADEMY.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.