Mandatory evacuations lifted in southeast Wellington following home explosion, deputies say

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted in southeast Wellington following a home explosion Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered from Jockey Drive south to the area of Little Fox Lane to Back Stretch Drive at around 3:11 p.m. after Wellington Fire responded to the scene along with Poudre Fire and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office on reports of a possible explosion in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a two-story home with damage and a couple of fires burning, according to the Wellington Fire Department Chief.

No information as to what caused the explosion was immediately available, but pictures obtained by Denver7 at the scene showed a multi-story home partially collapsed from the explosion.

Two dogs were rescued from the home. No residents were inside the home when the explosion occurred, the chief said.

LCSO is assisting @WellingtonFire1. Road closures are in place in the immediate area surrounding the impacted home. Please look to Wellington Fire for any info/updates. https://t.co/XYpxJAbPpD — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) November 15, 2023

The evacuations were lifted by about 4:40 p.m.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office arson and fire investigators.