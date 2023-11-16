Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Mandatory evacuations lifted in southeast Wellington following home explosion, deputies say

wellington home explosion nov 15 2023.jpg
Denver7
wellington home explosion nov 15 2023.jpg
wellington home explosion_nov 15 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 19:50:28-05

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted in southeast Wellington following a home explosion Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered from Jockey Drive south to the area of Little Fox Lane to Back Stretch Drive at around 3:11 p.m. after Wellington Fire responded to the scene along with Poudre Fire and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office on reports of a possible explosion in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a two-story home with damage and a couple of fires burning, according to the Wellington Fire Department Chief.

No information as to what caused the explosion was immediately available, but pictures obtained by Denver7 at the scene showed a multi-story home partially collapsed from the explosion.

Two dogs were rescued from the home. No residents were inside the home when the explosion occurred, the chief said.

The evacuations were lifted by about 4:40 p.m.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office arson and fire investigators.

The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes

Contests

We're drawing a winner every weekday!