Man responsible for fifteen percent of burglaries in 4th Judicial District sentenced to 34 years

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County man found guilty on more than 140 charges including burglary and theft has been sentenced to 34 years in prison.

50-year-old Brandon Kerby was arrested back in September 2022. Police say his crimes happened over four months between May and September before being arrested. Kerby would later bond out on his original case in December of 2022.

The sheriff's office says that Kerby quickly returned to his ways and between December 2022 and March 2023 continued to burglarize and steal items.

Kirby was found guilty or pleaded guilty to more than 140 different charges, including burglary, theft, and money laundering on March 5.

Police say he stole items including ID documents, heirlooms, guns and electronics. They say he was responsible for more than $400,000 in thefts, as well as several thousand dollars in property damage.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office said Kirby was responsible for 15% of all burglaries in the district which spans Teller and El Paso Counties.

