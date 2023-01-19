Man claims he was given rat poison in food from Centennial Taco Bell

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man said his food from a Centennial Taco Bell was poisoned with rat poison.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Taco Bell on the corner of Smoky Hill Road and Buckley.

Investigators say a customer was arguing with employees at the drive-thru after learning the soda machine wasn't working. The man received a burrito in exchange for a soda, in addition to the other food he ordered. Once he got his food, he drove off.

Investigators say when the man got home, he did some chores, watched a show and started eating the food he ordered around 7 p.m.

Around 7:50 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that the man was in the hospital claiming he had eaten rat poison that was in his Taco Bell order.

Investigators confirmed they saw a greenish gray substance inside some of the tacos, but at this time, it's unclear what it was.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant, specifically the way the food was prepared, to see if anything was put in the man's food. Investigators say Taco Bell is cooperating and will be turning over more video.

Taco Bell's corporate office released a statement, saying, “The safety of customers and team members is a priority. The franchise who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation."

The man was released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.