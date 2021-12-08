Man arrested after threatening police and causing a standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police arrested a man following a standoff at the corner of Bison and Chimayo Drive.

The incident began at around 8:20 P.M. Tuesday night after the El Paso County Sheriff Department received a call from a woman, who said a man she had a restraining order against entered her home.

The woman managed to escape, and deputies arrived on scene, where the man was still at the home. The man refused to exit or to comply with orders from the deputies, and then threatened to use multiple weapons against police.

Following the threats, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the neighborhood, and the police called in their tactical support group and crisis negotiation teams.

The standoff ended with the suspect surrendering around 1 A.M. Wednesday morning. He is facing several charges, including a restraining order violation, trespassing, and burglary.

