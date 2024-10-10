Local nonprofit CPCD helping children get an early start in education

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day, more than 1,800 children in need in our community are getting an early start in education.

It's thanks to the non-profit CPCD, formally known as Community Partnership for Child Development.

Wednesday, our Dianne Derby helped the organization to raise money to continue their mission. She was the emcee at the non-profit's annual fundraising event held at the Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs.

CPCD helps get children under five into preschool classrooms while their parents and caregivers receive support in mapping their way out of poverty.

"They have given us resources to make sure that I can advocate for him as he goes through his school career," said Jennifer Boulware, a parent. "They've given me the ability to get a career. I qualified for a scholarship through their memorial fund."

One of CPCD's largest and most known programs is Head Start, where children three to five years old receive the following health services:



educational

nutrition

physical

behavioral

CPCD also teaches their parents about how to become their child's first and best teacher.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.