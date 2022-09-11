Local memorial honors those lost during 9/11

9/11 ceremony honored the lives lost in the attack. The memorial was held today at the Pikes Peak Peace Officers Memorial in Memorial Park. The event honors the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack. Speakers included Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, and Colorado Springs Police Chaplain Gene Steinkirchner.

"As time goes on, we tend to forget, you know those things that are going on in the background, were those groups that are still making sacrifices,' said Randy Royal, 'that's what makes community, is people helping each other out. And I think the more we can do that, the better we'll be as a city."

The event concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony and taps performance.

