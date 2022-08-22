Local crossing guard wants drivers to slow down

COLORADO SPRINGS — With school back in session, it’s important to slow down through school zones.

You might remember last year we were at Will Rogers Elementary where a crossing guard had almost been hit by a car. Well, that’s not the only school dealing with those issues.

News5's Caroline Peters spent the morning at Columbia Elementary which has more crossing guards on deck but they’re still hoping to fill some positions.

Chris Brandt, the school’s principal says crossing guard positions are hard to fill and many schools in District 11 are in often in need of hiring these positions.

“I was almost about hit when I stepped out into the crosswalk and they weren’t looking to see if there were any pedestrians and they and I almost got hit, luckily I stepped back and did not go out,” Katelinn Woodrood, a crossing guard at Columbia Elementary.

Katelinn has been working as a crossing guard for three years. She says unfortunately distracted driving seems to be a trend for those driving past this area. She says the school could really use some extra help in keeping these kids safe.

Anyone who wishes to apply for a crossing guard position should visit here.

