Learn more about two El Paso County Sheriff Candidates at tonights meeting

The El Paso County Sheriff Candidate Forum is being held tonight from 6-8 pm and is free and open to the public.

The forum is hosted by The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region in the KRCC Community Room at 720 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

The public is welcome to join in person or virtually to learn more about candidates for El Paso County Sheriff.

Sheriff candidates including John Foley and Joe Roybal will be given time to introduce themselves and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

County Clerks’ offices will mail voters ballots beginning October 17 and ballots must be returned by 7 PM on November 8.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.