EL PASO COUNTY — On Tuesday night, El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal took to a stage after unofficially claiming victory in the Primary Election for El Paso County Sheriff. However, days after the big win, he is being questioned over how his name got on the ballot in first place.

Roybal needed to get 1,000 signatures on a position in order to get his name on the ballot.

In a video posted on February 20, 2022, it appears Roybal is standing next to a local gun range owner, "Dragonman", as people sign his petition at the range. Dragonman proceeds to say:

"If you guys come out here today and use my shooting range and sign Joe's petition, we're gunna know off $5.00 off the shooting range price." Dragonman

Roybal appear to acknowledge what the gun range owner said and thanks him.

Under Colorado Revised Statue 1-4-905 anyone gathering signatures on a petition to run for office agrees he or she "has not paid or will not in the future pay and that the affiant believes that no other person has paid or will pay, directly or indirectly, any money or other thing of value to any signer for the purpose of inducing or causing the signer to sign the petition."

Roybal release a statement saying in-part, "At the time of the video, I was not aware the discount would be offered for each signature obtained. I was surprised and did not know he was going to make the statement; it was not planned nor coordinated with me."

The Undersheriff later adds "If I'd had a full understanding of the rules at the time, I would have intervened."'

His full statement can be found here.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office says:

This office will not comment on the video or the allegations against Undersheriff Roybal. However, we are happy to speak to the petition process. Mr. Roybal submitted his petitions to our office on March 4, 2022. His petition was deemed sufficient by our office on March 8th, 2022, qualifying him to be placed on the 2022 El Paso County Primary Election ballot. Under C.R.S. § 1-4-909, any petition challenge must occur within 5 days after a petition is deemed sufficient.



Sheriff’s candidates who petitioned on the ballot needed to collect 1,000 signatures. Mr. Roybal had 1,505 valid signature entries on his petition. El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office

All of the people who ran or are running for Sheriff and opposing Roybal agree that the District Attorney Office should investigate the situation for violating Colorado Election Law.

District Attorney Michael Allen previously endorsed Roybal for Sheriff.

The DA's office says "We have seen the video. And, we are currently reviewing available information."

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office could not comment about this specific video and say no one has filed a public complaint against Roybal's campaign yet.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.