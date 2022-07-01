EL PASO COUNTY — The District Attorney's Office has requested a special prosecutor to investigate formal complaints regarding El Paso County Sheriff Candidate Joe Roybal’s collection of petition signatures.

On Election Night, El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal took to a stage after unofficially claiming victory in the Primary Election for El Paso County Sheriff. However, days after the big win, he is being questioned over how his name got on the ballot in the first place.

Roybal needed to get 1,000 signatures on a position in order to get his name on the ballot.

In a video posted on February 20, 2022, it appears Roybal is standing next to a local gun range owner, "Dragonman", as people sign his petition at the range.

Read more about this situation from News5's Natalie Chuck here.

Dragonman proceeds to say, "If you guys come out here today and use my shooting range and sign Joe's petition, we're gonna knock off $5.00 off the shooting range price."

Roybal appears to acknowledge what the gun range owner said and thanks him.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner of the 10th Judicial District agreed to District Attorney Michael Allen's request to investigate. All materials involved in this case were turned over to Chostner’s Office.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.