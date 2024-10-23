Lawsuit saying ballot issue 2C violated TABOR requirements dismissed

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs road improvement tax question, known as 2C, will remain on the November ballot.

Last month, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) author, Douglas Bruce, filed a civil lawsuit saying the language of ballot issue 2C violated TABOR requirements and wanted the issue removed from the ballot.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the judge has dismissed the suit, citing a Colorado Supreme Court decision from 2006.

That civil case was also brought by Bruce, saying the language of the Trails, Parks and Open Space (TOPS) tax question violated TABOR. On appeal, the court disagreed.

The current 2C ballot issue is asking votes to extend the 5.7% sales tax for the next 10 years.

The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this web story.

