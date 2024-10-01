Douglas Bruce, author of TABOR, wants Ballot Issue 2C removed from November ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — The author of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) wants an issue removed from the November ballot that helps improve roads in Colorado Springs.

Douglas Bruce has filed a complaint against the City of Colorado Springs to make sure it happens.

Bruce says Ballot Issue 2C violates TABOR laws and the city's TABOR charter amendment.

2C is a sales tax in Colorado Springs that goes toward road improvement projects. Bruce says the ballot measure itself does not show the total cost of this sales tax or its financial history, as required by TABOR and the city's charter.

"They won't tell people how much money it's going to raise, that's why I call it the multi-million dollar mystery tax hike, because they won't tell us how much money they want, they want us to approve an unknown amount of money, which is crazy," said Bruce. "It's totally violative of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, which says we have the right to vote on taxes."

Bruce is asking the judge to remove the issue from the ballot before November's election.

___





Western North Carolina Devastated By Flooding Hurricane Helene has torn through the eastern United States particularly causing heavy destruction in Appalachia. Western North Carolina devastated by flooding from Helene

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.