Laura's Park, dedicated to a fallen FBI agent in Pueblo set to receive upgrades

PUEBLO, Colo. — A park that is dedicated to a fallen FBI agent in Pueblo is getting upgrades. Laura's Park, which is named after Laura Schwartzenberger, is the old Starlite Park located on the southwest side of the city on Surfwood Lane.

The name was changed to honor Schwartzenberger back in April of 2021.

The park will be getting a new playground that will be accessible to people with wheelchairs.

The project costs more than $100,000, and a mixture of public and private money is making this all possible. The upgrades are expected to be done by the end of January.

"Something they'll be proud of, that neighborhood," said Mike Sexton with Pueblo Parks and Recreation. "You know, it'll continue to enhance the legacy of Laura Schwartzenberger."

Schwartzenberger was a Pueblo native who was killed in the line of duty in Florida while serving a search warrant back in 2021.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.