Park in Pueblo re-named in honor of fallen FBI Agent

PUEBLO — FBI Special Agent, Laura Schwartzenberger, a Pueblo native, was shot and killed in the line of duty in Florida earlier this year.

Family members say Laura tackled every day with a smile on her face and with a strong passion to help keep others safe.

"She told me she wanted to be an FBI agent and I thought what a wonderful career that would be for her. Well, that's exactly what she did," said Janice Madrid, Laura's relative.

After Laura's tragic death, Laura's aunt-in-law, Janice Madrid, wanted to honor and memorialize Laura's life in some way.

Madrid soon found Starlite Park, a park Laura spent long hours playing at when she was a child.

In March, Madrid reached out to city council and asked if the park could be renamed, and on Monday evening the proposal was approved.

"It will be an honor for her and for the community to remember who she was and the war that she fought for our children," said Melissa Martinez, Laura's relative.

A life that will be remembered, honored, and carried on.

