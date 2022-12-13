LEAP sees record numbers of applications for heat assistance in the winter season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LEAP, helps Coloradans struggling to pay their heating utility bill during the winter months. This year, they said they're seeing a record number of applicants.

So far this year, the LEAP program has helped around 36,000 households across the state, with around 15,000 more waiting to be approved or denied, according to LEAP Program Lead Maria Hopps.

Since November 1st, they've seen 60,000 applicants apply for assistance.

"Right now we're currently up 7% over last year at this point in time," said Hopps. "And so we just expect more clients to get their applications in until our season ends on April 30th".

She says that this program is important for families who have to make tough choices around the holiday season.

"It helps our clients who have very limited income, so they might have to choose 'do I pay my medical bills or my heating costs?' So we're there to help them not have to pick and choose what resources they have to pay for," said Hopps.

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to remind everyone in order to save money on your heating bill, they encourage everyone to turn down the thermostat when no one is home or at night. They say you should open your windows during the day to help sunlight heat your home, along with getting your furnace filter checked.

To apply for LEAP, you can visit their website here. If you do not qualify for the low-income requirement at LEAP but still have an issue with paying your bill, you can visit the Project COPE website here.

