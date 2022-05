COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting a power outage downtown that is affecting 1,449 customers.

The cause is "unforeseen circumstances".

Colorado Springs Utilities estimates power will be restored by 8:30 p.m.

They also say the outage will impact the evening commute.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.