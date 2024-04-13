KOAA now back over the air in Canon City

CANON CITY — As we previously reported, thousands of people in Canon City have gone weeks without access to free over-the-air programming or local news after a mid-March snowstorm caused a power outage.
Fortunately, this situation now has a fix.
If you are still not receiving the over-the-air signal, you'll have to re-scan your TV.
