Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

KOAA now back over the air in Canon City

Viewers will need to rescan their televisions to receive the signal
Team stream: Welcome to the new era of sports television
Shuttershock
Team stream: Welcome to the new era of sports television
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 18:36:33-04

CANON CITY — As we previously reported, thousands of people in Canon City have gone weeks without access to free over-the-air programming or local news after a mid-March snowstorm caused a power outage.

WATCH: About 10,000 without over the air signals in Fremont County

About 10,000 without over the air signals in Fremont County

Fortunately, this situation now has a fix.

If you are still not receiving the over-the-air signal, you'll have to re-scan your TV.

Related:
Watch KOAA using Roku TV? Here's how to rescan for antenna channels
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App