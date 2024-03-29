10,000 people in Fremont County have gone weeks without a TV signal

CANON CITY — Thousands of people in Canon City are turning on their TVs to see a blue screen saying, 'No signal.'

For weeks, no access to free over-the-air programming or local news.

TV signals are down because of a power outage that was caused by the snowstorm in mid-March.

Mary and Gus Mocilac said they felt unsafe, not knowing what was going on before leaving their house to see their daughter.

"If there is a break, a waterline break, and certain roads downtown Colorado Springs, a road might be closed, it's nice to know ahead of time but without that news, we would not know that," said Mary.

After a week without free over-the-air TV, they decided to subscribe to cable.

"It has affected us, you know for safety reasons and also financial, we're on fixed income and we don't want to spend extra money and getting cable was something I've been opposed to," said Mary.

The damaged line is on the Department of Corrections (DOC) property near Canon City.

The DOC said it's difficult to access. Black Hills Energy said they don't own the damaged equipment, but they have been hired to fix it.

The DOC told our newsroom that Black Hills is prioritizing fixing power outages in the Cripple Creek area first.

TV signal could be out for another two or three weeks.

