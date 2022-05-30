Kiowa County Deputy involved in fatal crash along Highway 50 in Prowers County

PROWERS COUNTY — A Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from injuries suffered in a crash along Highway 50 when a car pulled out in front of the patrol vehicle, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. when the deputy was responding to a call for another crash in the area near La Junta.

At County Rd 7, a 2013 Dodge Challenger reportedly pulled out in front of the patrol car, causing the impact of the patrol car into the driver's side of the sports car.

An 89-year-old woman in the back seat died at the scene from her injuries. The 65-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries while the 62-year-old front-seat passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Colorado Springs for treatment.

All three people in the car are from Hulbert, Oklahoma. No names are available at this time.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for what are being called moderate injuries.

Due to the crash, all eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Lamar were closed for four hours overnight.

