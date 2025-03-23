Karman Line Annexation petition reaches signature requirements, City Council to discuss next steps

COLORADO SPRINGS — Community members in Colorado Springs have been pushing back on the Karman Line annexation proposal since it was approved by the City Council in January 2025.

Watch: Ranchers and water conservancy groups voice concerns about Karman Line ahead of council vote.

Ranchers and water conservancy groups voice concerns about Karman Line ahead of council vote

One La Plata, the developing company that proposed the flagpole annexation, said it will use more than 1,900 acres to build over 6,500 new homes.

As a response, members of the community came together to create the "Karman Line Annexation Opposition," and gather thousands of signatures on a petition for the City Council to reconsider the annexation.

The City of Colorado Springs stated that the "Petition for Referendum" petition needed 18,646 signatures submitted by February 27, 2025, for it to be accepted.

Watch: Karman Line petitioners say they have enough signatures to force referendum

Karman Line petitioners say they have enough signatures to force referendum

Petitioners collected a total of 31,817 signatures, but only 19,863 were acceptable. Which is 1,217 over the requirement. Those signatures were submitted, verified, and determined to be "SUFFICIENT" on Friday, March 21.

So, what happens now?

The Colorado Springs City Council now has two options - they can either "reconsider and repeal" the Karman Line annexation approval or they can bring it to a special election within the next 90 days.

According to the city, City Council members are likely to discuss the next steps of the referendum process at the City Council meeting on April 8, 2025.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. at 107 N Nevada Ave. Members of the community can also watch the meeting live online.





New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.