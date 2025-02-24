To the ballot? Karman Line petitioners say they have enough signatures to force referendum

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ann Rush's home is on land formerly belonging to Hammer Ranch, making her a potential neighbor to the Karman Line Annexation.

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council passes Karman Line annexation ordinance

"We felt that it was not a logical extension of the city," said Rush. "I grew up on a farm, so I enjoy the rural feel of it."

A 7-2 council vote on January 28 annexed this more than 1,900 acre plot into Colorado Springs, a development that could result in more than 6,500 homes built.

WATCH: Ranchers and water conservancy groups voice concerns about Karman Line ahead of council vote

Rush says she and her fellow "Karman Line Annexation Opposition" members are hoping to bring the project to Colorado Springs voters.

"We allow the citizens of Colorado Springs to have a say on what happens with their city," said Rush.

Over the past few weeks, Rush said she and other organizers have gathered thousands of signatures on a "Petition for Referendum," which would bring the Karman Line annexation decision to a special election.

Rush added this petition needed more than 18,000 signatures for City Council to consider, and all signees must be Colorado Springs voters in order for their ink to be valid.

According to One La Plata President Mike Ruebenson, the petitions people are reading do not tell the full story.

"There's a lot of misinformation that the petitioners are stating in order to convince people to sign the petitions," said Reubenson. "And I think that's somewhat dangerous."

Reubenson said his team believes these efforts to gain signatures go beyond a grassroots movement, adding petitioners failed to state what it would cost citizens for a special election.

"They're not telling people that this is going to cost the city approximately $500,000 of taxpayer money to put this on the ballot of a decision that's already been made by city council," said Reubenson.

Rush said her ultimate goal is that city residents get to decide this project's future.

"If the citizens of Colorado Springs want the annexation, then that's what happens," said Rush.

Signatures are due by February 27. If enough signatures are verified, then City Council must bring the item back into its chamber. If Council approves the annexation a second time, the item would then go to the voters via a special election.

___





Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE). Colorado Springs woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.