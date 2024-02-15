Kansas City Chiefs fans in Colorado react to mass shooting at team's Super Bowl victory rally

DENVER — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans told our Denver news partner they are now concerned about the safety of big events in Denver following a mass shooting at the team's Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday.

Don’s Club Tavern is the spot in Denver for Chiefs fans.

“It was just like a giant room full of red, just bouncing up and down,” said Olivia Short, reminiscing of Super Bowl Sunday when the Chiefs came back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

What was supposed to be an all-time celebration with a parade and rally was marred by gun violence.

At least one person was killed and 21 others, including children, were wounded in a shooting at the rally. As the Chiefs wrapped up on stage, attendees quickly dispersed, and ambulances were seen rushing to the scene along with officers who had their guns drawn.

“Makes me question whether or not I would take my own family to something like that,” said Short.

Chiefs Fans in the Mile High released a statement, saying it is "saddened and angered that our Kansas City Chiefs day of celebration was tarnished by such a senseless act."

Denver experienced its own rash of violence after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first NBA title in June 2023.

Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Denver while fans were celebrating. Two days later, two people were shot in the area of 17th and Curtis streets after the championship parade had moved through downtown. The Denver Police Department said neither shooting was specifically related to the championship celebrations.

"The Denver Police Department works extensively with City and law enforcement partners when creating safety plans for large-scale events that frequently occur in Denver. Those efforts will continue for future events and the Department, as a learning organization, updates safety strategies with best practices," a Denver PD spokesperson said in a statement.