Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is responding to a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory rally.

Watch live coverage from Scripps News Kansas City

Police say say several people were struck by gunfire towards the end of the Chiefs celebratory rally, and two people have been detained.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through," policeadvised on social. "We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims."

While the total number of victims is not yet known, the Kansas City Fire Department confirmed to Scripps News Kansas City that at least 10 people were transported to a nearby hospital. Additionally, Children's Mercy Kansas City says it is also receiving patients from the incident.

The incident took place at 27th and McGee Avenue around 2 p.m. local time. As the team wrapped up on stage during the celebratory rally, attendees were seen quickly dispersed, then ambulances were seen rushing to the scene along with officers who had their guns drawn.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com