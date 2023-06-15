Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Two people injured in downtown Denver shooting, police investigation underway

denver police tape.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 16:41:39-04

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that happened after the Nuggets championship parade had moved through the downtown area on Thursday.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 1:14 p.m., well after the parade had wrapped up. The gunfire rang out around 17th Street and Curtis Street.

Two injured people were located, the department said. Their condition is not known as of 1:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. Our news partners in Denver are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing