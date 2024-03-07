Jury convicts man in deadly Denver shooting after two hours of deliberation

DENVER — After two hours of jury deliberation, a man was convicted in connection with a 2022 deadly shooting, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Around 6:50 p.m. on June 21, 2022, Denver police responded to an alley near West 13th Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man — later identified as 37-year-old Raymond Herrera — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Herrera was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Phillip Gurule was arrested on July 15, 2022, in connection with Herrera's death.

After two hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Gurule of first-degree murder. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the DA's office.