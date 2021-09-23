Investigation underway after body is found in Eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in Eastern Pueblo County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1200 block of 33rd Lane after a property owner reported finding a body on his land.

The identity of the man will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious in that area is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542- STOP (7867).

This is a developing story.

